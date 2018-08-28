History teacher turned cocaine dealer admits breaching bail after evading justice for three months

Angela Davey was arrested in Camden by the Metropolitan Police after three months on the run.

A judge has asked for a medical report on a mother of two who ran from police for three months after she appeared in court seeming “frail”.

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003.

Angela Davey was arrested in Camden by the Metropolitan Police last week after failing to attend court for her sentencing for drug dealing in Norwich.

She had been on Norfolk Constabulary’s wanted list since November, and after she failed to turn up her friends and family put out an emotional appeal for Davey to hand herself in.

The former UEA graduate and history teacher had admitted selling cocaine, and at Norwich Crown Court on Friday afternoon admitted breaching bail by failing to turn up at court.

Her family and friends described last week how she had become addicted to drugs after her marriage broke down and she met a new partner on Tinder.

Previously she had worked as a teacher for children with special educational needs at the Clare School and Eaton Hall.

She appeared via video link from HMP Peterborough for the brief hearing, and was told sentencing would have to wait while her specific role in the drug dealing operation was agreed.

Andrew Oliver, for Davey, told the court: “Ms Davey was arrested on warrant and has spent now a week in Peterborough prison.

“She reports feeling well and I have been able to take further instructions.

Angela Davey in February 2018.

“The case needs to be listed for sentence and sooner rather than later would be preferable.”

Judge Katharine Moore told Davey it was “not possible” to sentence her today.

“Further inquiries need to be made about what is alleged against you and the admissions you have made,” she said.

“The offence is so serious that the custody threshold is crossed, and the court has available to it all options.”

Mr Oliver said Davey is on a methadone script and is “feeling well”.

But Judge Moore said she seemed “frail in her appearance”.

“If Ms Davey agrees I would be most keen to have some up to date information about her general medical state,” she said.

Three of Davey’s associates were jailed for a total of 11 years last month, in her absence.

Angela Davey in July 2018.

Richard Potts, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the gang was arrested after observations by police over a 90-day period between March and June, in 2017, in an operation codenamed Cultivate.

Mr Potts described David Teixeira, from London, who is 19 but was only 17 at the time, as being the “branch manager” and said he helped transport the drugs from London to Norwich.

Jack Parrish, 26, of Throckmorton Yard, Norwich, was said to have been the most heavily involved local drug user as he carried out street dealing on a regular basis.

Tara Kelf, 35, allowed her flat in Suffolk Square to be used as a base to deal drugs and also acted as a driver to pick up the drugs, as a way to feed her own habit.

Parrish, Kelf, and Teixeira all admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and Parish was jailed for five years and Kelf was jailed for three years. Teixeira was given three years detention in a young offender’s institution.

Davey’s case was adjourned for sentencing on the week of March 11.