Search

Advanced search

Man jailed for stealing £23,000 from partner's mother to fund takeaways and petrol

PUBLISHED: 06:00 08 February 2020

Andrew Skelton, from Wisbech, stole £23,500 from his partner's mother while she suffered with dementia at a Heacham care home. Archant

Andrew Skelton, from Wisbech, stole £23,500 from his partner's mother while she suffered with dementia at a Heacham care home. Archant

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A 58-year-old man exploited his "position of trust" to steal more than £20,000 from his partner's elderly mother.

Andrew Skelton, who hails from Wisbech, defrauded Patricia Harris of £23,500 between June 2016 and November 2018 while she suffered from dementia.

Mrs Harris, who was living in a care home in Heacham, did not realise her care bills were not being paid. She died in April 2019 at the age of 87.

On Friday, February 7, Norwich Crown Court was told Skelton had been in a "position of trust" with regards to managing Mrs Harris' finances, having been in a relationship with her daughter, Susan, for more than 40 years.

But, according to prosecution barrister Chris Youell, he "treated the money as his own and spent it on himself".

"The defendant was supposed to be managing Mrs Harris' account, but suspicions arose when she was not being visited and her money was not paying her care bills," he added.

Norfolk County Council raised concerns with police, who found Skelton had accessed Mrs Harris' bank account to make several cash withdrawals, as well as buy petrol, riding equipment and takeaways.

When the investigating officer interviewed Mr Skelton, he admitted he was the only person with access to the account and later pleaded guilty in court.

Defence barrister John Farmer, for Skelton, argued Mrs Harris' illness meant she was never aware of the wrongdoing and did not suffer as a consequence.

"The loser in this case has been Norfolk County Council because the care home fees were not paid," said Mr Farmer.

He highlighted the mental illness suffered by Susan Harris as a reason to spare Skelton a custodial sentence.

"Depression is a marked feature of her life and her 'rock' is the defendant," he added. "If left alone, she sees herself having huge difficulty in coping."

Despite acknowledging the potential impact on Susan Harris, Judge Andrew Shaw highlighted the need to deter similar offenders.

Sentencing Skelton to 18 months in jail, he said: "The people in cases like this are vulnerable to men like you.

"There need to be clear, deterrent sentences that show this will not be tolerated.

"You abused a position of trust and knew you would get away with it because she was such an easy target."

Susan Harris was found not guilty of any wrongdoing due to the prosecution offering no evidence.

Most Read

Work starts on 95 new homes in village set to almost double in size

Michael Cramp of Flagship Group (left) and Paul Pitcher of Wellington cut the first sod at the site of 95 new homes at Great Ellingham. Picture: Newman Associates PR

New restaurant name revealed as signs go up

Signs have gone up at Olive Pizzeria on Dereham Road. Picture: Staff

Food review: ‘A must for foodies’ - Is this the best place to grab a roast dinner?

The roast dinner at Old Hall Farm, Woodton. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Pest controller was denied gun licence after son’s cannabis conviction revealed

Stephen Joyce’s weapons were confiscated following a drugs raid at a property on Mill Lane, Seething. Picture: Google Street View

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

MP makes tree pledge while his family woods face chop for new homes

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew co-owns Thorpe Woods, through a trust, where 300 new homes are planned. Picture: Simon Finlay/Danielle Booden

Region braces itself for the arrival of Storm Ciara

Young man is holding a blue umbrella during a thunderstorm in strong wind. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s time to drop the  name Golden Triangle

Steven Downes says it's time to drop the 'Golden Triangle' name PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Revealed: Norwich City Council has spent £6.2m on a Travelodge

Norwich City Council has bought this Travelodge in Harlow. (left) Martin Schmierer (right) Paul Kendrick. Picture: Simon Finlay/Archant/Google Street View.

Woman found dead in refuge ‘let down’ by system

King's Lynn coroners court, at Ikon Bishop's House on the Tuesday Market Place Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24