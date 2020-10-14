Search

Man appears in court on Norwich woods murder charge

PUBLISHED: 11:56 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 14 October 2020

Daniel Littlewood, who died in Clapham Woods in Norwich on Monday 22 June. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary / Littlewood family

Daniel Littlewood, who died in Clapham Woods in Norwich on Monday 22 June. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary / Littlewood family

Archant

A man charged with murder following the death of a 40-year-old man in Norwich has appeared in court.

Police were called to Clapham Woods, off Drayton Road, in Norwich, just before 5.15am on June 22 when they discovered Daniel Littlewood with severe head injuries, who later died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed he had suffered traumatic head injuries.

Andrew Forbes, 39, of Crome Road, Norwich, has been charged with murder following Mr Littlewood’s death.

Forbes appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, October 14, over a video link from Norwich prison, but no charges were put.

His barrister Andrew Thompson said there was a delay in having psychiatric reports on Forbes and so no further progress could be made at this stage.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case until December 2, for a further hearing and remanded Forbes into custody.

