Man charged with murder after death in woods appears in court

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson Archant 2020

A man accused of the murder of a 40-year-old who died in woodland near Norwich has appeared in court via video-link.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrew Forbes, of Treeview Court, Crome Road, Norwich, is accused of killing Daniel Littlewood, who died after suffering serious traumatic head injuries in Clapham Wood, off Drayton Road.

Forbes, appearing in front of a district judge at Norwich Magistrates Court via video link from Great Yarmouth police station on Wednesday morning, spoke just to confirm his name, address and that he could hear what was being said.

He was wearing a blue jumper and was represented in court by Rob Barley.

The short hearing saw the case sent to Norwich Crown Court, where Forbes, 39, is due to appear on Thursday, June 25.

You may also want to watch:

A pre-trial hearing is then scheduled for July 22. He was not granted bail.

On Monday morning, at around 5.15am, police discovered a man with serious head injuries in Clapham Woods.

Paramedics attended the scene but the man, later confirmed by police to be Mr Littlewood, died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

A police cordon was put in place around the area while officers continue their investigations.