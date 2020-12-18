Driver steered lorry into ambulance on 999 call, court hears

Published: 12:52 PM December 18, 2020

The driver of a 32-tonne lorry turned into the path of ambulance on a 999 call, pushing it into another truck parked in a layby, a court has heard.

Paul Cutting, 46, was driving a white Volvo lorry on the A149 at Repps with Bastwick when he turned into the ambulance.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard on Friday, December 18, that Cutting, of Jex Road, Norwich, had "pulled across" and struck the ambulance, which had its blue lights on at the time and was in the process of passing him.

Alex Morrison, prosecuting, said the ambulance was pushed into a stationary lorry parked in the layby.

The ambulance driver suffered whiplash as a result of the crash, which happened at about 10.35am on May 4 this year.

Cutting was charged with driving without due care and attention. He did not appear in court but pleaded guilty to the offence by post.

In a letter, Cutting, who had a clean driving licence, said it was the first time he had been involved in an accident.

Magistrates imposed eight points on Cutting's driving licence and fined him £440.

He was also ordered to pay £110 costs and a £44 victim surcharge.