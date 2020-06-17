Search

Advanced search

Warning after spate of Amazon ‘scam’ calls

PUBLISHED: 15:03 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 17 June 2020

Beware of this telephone scam. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Beware of this telephone scam. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

A warning has been issued to householders following a spate of scam telephone calls from fraudsters pretending to be from Amazon.

Suffolk Trading Standards has urged people to beware after numerous scam reports.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: “Beware of telephone calls being made by fraudsters pretending to be from Amazon.

“We’ve had reports of calls being made from individuals claiming your Amazon Prime subscription is due to expire, and will be automatically taken from your account.

“The recorded message asks you to press one to cancel or to speak to customer services.

“The call then goes through to an individual who ‘requires’ your personal details.

“Another scam call claims that your Amazon Prime account is being cancelled and that bank details are required to refund this.

“If you receive a call, claiming to be from Amazon, Hang Up!”

“Do not provide any personal information, your Amazon log in details, banking details or credit/debit card information.”

Report any scam calls to Suffolk Trading Standards via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Woman took own life after being stabbed by son

Cain Watson. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Independent store raided by thieves hours after reopening

Thieves smashed a window and stole around £400 worth of Yankee Candles from Annatar in Lowestoft in the early hours of June 16. PHOTO: Annatar

Bus service cancelled after route blocked by parked cars

A Konectbus service was cancelled after its route was blocked by parked cars. Picture: Ian Burt

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms today. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

Your chance to buy into multi-million pound Norfolk firm

Fancy being a shareholder in Angling Direct? Now's your chance. Picture: Angling Direct

Independent boutique will not reopen after lockdown

Mora in Upper St Giles has decided to close the store. Picture: Archant

Bistro owner shocked after being reported for having outdoor seating area

Liam O'Sullivan serving drinks in the Gallery Bistro PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Discount retailer could close more than 250 stores

Poundstretcher in Thetford. Pic: Archant
Drive 24