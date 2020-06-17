Warning after spate of Amazon ‘scam’ calls

A warning has been issued to householders following a spate of scam telephone calls from fraudsters pretending to be from Amazon.

Suffolk Trading Standards has urged people to beware after numerous scam reports.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: “Beware of telephone calls being made by fraudsters pretending to be from Amazon.

“We’ve had reports of calls being made from individuals claiming your Amazon Prime subscription is due to expire, and will be automatically taken from your account.

“The recorded message asks you to press one to cancel or to speak to customer services.

“The call then goes through to an individual who ‘requires’ your personal details.

“Another scam call claims that your Amazon Prime account is being cancelled and that bank details are required to refund this.

“If you receive a call, claiming to be from Amazon, Hang Up!”

“Do not provide any personal information, your Amazon log in details, banking details or credit/debit card information.”

Report any scam calls to Suffolk Trading Standards via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.