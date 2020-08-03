Woman charged with assaulting emergency workers to go on trial next month

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A woman facing charges of assaulting two police officers is to stand trial next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Amanda Roache, 51, had her case adjourned when coronavirus halted trials in March, this year.

All new jury trials were suspended on March 23 across the UK although some sentencing still went ahead at Norwich during lockdown, which were conducted remotely using technology.

Norwich Crown Court resumed trials last month with special safety arrangements in place for court staff and jurors and so now a new date can be fixed for the trial to go ahead.

Roache, of no fixed address, is charged with assaulting an emergency worker on August 23, last year, and again on August 24, last year.

Roache did not attend the hearing but was represented by Ian James.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned the trial until September 1 and told the court: “That being the first available realistic date the court can offer.”