Alleged rogue trader denies 17 charges of fraud around Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 16:17 14 November 2018

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of an alleged rogue trader accused of fraud is due to take place in February next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday November 14 for a plea and trial preparation hearing was 56-year-old Andrew Jay, of Park Road, Lowestoft, who has pleaded not guilty to 17 offences of fraud.

The charges include allegations he falsely represented he would complete work to a wall at a property in Corton Road, Lowestoft and that he would build a driveway at a second property in the same street.

He is also alleged to have falsely represented he would pay a sub-contractor for work and that he would complete building work to at Lowestoft properties in Yarmouth Road, Kimberley Road, Essex Road, Highland Way, Marbella Green, Tonning Street, Church Road and Gainsborough Road, as well as at Drury Close, in Kessingland, Seafield Road North, in Caister, Carlton Square, in Carlton Coville, and Lowestoft Road, in Worlingham.

He also denies breaching an anti-social behaviour order and converting criminal behaviour.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between March 2016 and November 2017.

Jay’s trial is expected to get underway on February 11.

