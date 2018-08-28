Search

Teenager denies alleged rape and assault of schoolgirl, 15

PUBLISHED: 19:02 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:03 07 January 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: Archant Library

A teenager allegedly raped a 15-year-old schoolgirl after tying her up and putting his hands around her throat.

Ipswich Crown Court heard on Monday (Janury 7) that the alleged victim went to a bedsit in Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft, expecting to meet a girl she’d been in Facebook contact with but when she got there she was let in by Jason Bailey.

Nicola May, prosecuting, said Bailey, 18, allegedly asked the girl to kiss him and said she was pretty and that he wanted her to be his girlfriend but she refused.

He had then allegedly tried to kiss her and she bit him in an attempt to get him to stop.

Bailey then said he wanted to have sex with her and allegedly used a piece of rope to tie her hands behind her back.

Miss May said Bailey also allegedly put his hands round her neck while sitting astride her, causing her to briefly lose consciousness.

Bailey then allegedly “yanked” down her trousers, had sex with her and then told the teenager: “Now we’ve had sex you are my girlfriend,” said Miss May.

The alleged victim told him she hadn’t consented to having sex with him and that she wasn’t his girlfriend. He had allegedly threatened to kill her if she told anyone what had happened.

Miss May said that following the alleged rape Bailey had allegedly held a knife to his neck and invited her to kill him for what he’d just done to her.

Bailey has denied raping and assaulting the alleged victim causing her actual bodily harm on September 9 last year.

The court heard that after the alleged rape the girl told her mother what had allegedly happened and the police were called.

She was medically examined and was found to have bruising on both sides of her neck and her wrists.

Bailey was arrested on suspicion of rape and claimed there had been play fighting between him and the alleged victim and he had asked her to stop because she was being too rough.

He claimed the alleged victim had told him she was 17 and had removed her underwear and said: “Let’s do it.”

He denied forcing himself on her and tying her up.

The trial continues.

Retailers approached for Sovereign Centre with upgrades being designed

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

Number of blue badge holders falls

Care home sorry for failures highlighted by inspectors

Hotel’s cash donation to help charity find another base

