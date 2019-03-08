Woman arrested for alleged drugs offence as cash is seized

A woman was arrested on suspicion of a drugs offence after police raided an address in Lowestoft. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs after police raided a home in Lowestoft.

Officers from Suffolk Police’s Scorpion team carried out a warrant at an address in Lowestoft on Friday, March 29.

The Scorpion East branch of the team subsequently arrested a woman from the London area for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and a “large quantity” of cash was recovered.

A police spokesman said: “Officers carried out a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Lowestoft on Friday, March 29.

“A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

“She was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has subsequently been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

“A quantity of cash was recovered.”

Last Friday, the Scorpion Team tweeted: “Female from the London area arrested in #Lowestoft this afternoon by #EastScorpion officers for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. Large quantity of cash recovered.”