Drug driver caught doing 92mph on A47

PUBLISHED: 16:30 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 01 March 2020

A motorist was arrested on the A47 at Acle. Picture: Google Images

A motorist was arrested by police after he was caught speeding on a busy road.

The driver was stopped by police after he was recorded at travelling 92mph on the A47 at Acle, where the speed limit is 70mph.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the vehicle on the A47 at Acle on Sunday, March 1.

The driver gave false details, as he was disqualified.

He was then arrested for drug driving, disqualified driving, no insurance and travelling at excess speed as the car was subsequently seized.

The NSRAPT team Tweeted: "Driver stopped for 92mph on A47, Acle.

"Positive drug wipe and arrested.

"He'd given false details, 'cause he was disqualified.

"Dealt with for drug driving, disqualified driving, no insurance and excess speed.

"The car was seized!"

