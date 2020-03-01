Drug driver caught doing 92mph on A47

A motorist was arrested by police after he was caught speeding on a busy road.

The driver was stopped by police after he was recorded at travelling 92mph on the A47 at Acle, where the speed limit is 70mph.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the vehicle on the A47 at Acle on Sunday, March 1.

The driver gave false details, as he was disqualified.

He was then arrested for drug driving, disqualified driving, no insurance and travelling at excess speed as the car was subsequently seized.

