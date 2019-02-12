Alleged drink-driver arrested after car collides with tree

Police and firefighters were called out in the early hours of Tuesday morning (February 19) following reports of a vehicle fire on Gunton Cliff in Lowestoft.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station attended the scene at 12.15am, but upon arrival no fire was found.

A police spokesman said: “We were called out at 12.15am following reports that a car had crashed into some trees and initial reports suggested the car may be on fire.

“The vehicle was not on fire but it had collided with a tree and the occupants of the car had left the scene.”

After police investigations, it was discovered that the vehicle had not been stolen and the driver was subsequently located.

The police spokesman added: “The person believed to be the driver was located at an address in Lowestoft and she was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

“A 28-year-old woman remains in police custody at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.”