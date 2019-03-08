Search

'Unbelievable': Man on bail for drink drive case arrested once more - for allegedly drink driving

PUBLISHED: 10:36 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:36 08 June 2019

A man was arrested in Great Yarmouth on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A man was arrested in Great Yarmouth on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and for allegedly being drunk and disorderly after he was spotted by CCTV operators.

Great Yarmouth Police were alerted and the man was subsequently arrested on Friday night (June 7).

Officers said the man was breath tested on the roadside with a reading of 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on roadside and in custody he recorded a reading of 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Following his drink drive arrest the man was "shouting and swearing" so he was also arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Officers said the man is already on bail in connection with another drink drive case.

In a post on Twitter, Gt Yarmouth Police tweeted: "Good work by local CCTV operators after alerting officers to a drink driver.

"Driver blew 51 on roadside, 53 in custody. Shockingly, he's already on bail for another drink drive case.

"Also arrested for drunk and disorderly after shouting and swearing following arrest."

In response to the tweet, Sgt Chris Harris, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, tweeted: "Unbelievable. Good work everyone in making the roads safer."

