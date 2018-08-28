Search

Advanced search

Driver who allegedly led police on morning chase to stand trial

PUBLISHED: 11:56 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 02 January 2019

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

A 24-year-old man who allegedly led police on an early morning chase through Lowestoft is expected to face trial in April.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, January 2, for a plea and trial preparation hearing was James Atkins, 24, who was charged with dangerous driving.

Atkins, of Clifford Close, Basildon, pleaded not guilty to driving dangerously on October 20 on roads including St Peter’s Street, Patrick Way, Church Road, St Margaret’s Road, Ashley Downs, Bevan Street East, Bascule Bridge, Belvedere Road, Waveney Road, Victoria Road, Normanston Drive and Oulton Road.

Atkins is on unconditional bail and his trial is expected to take place during a two week warned list commencing April 8.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

The car was seized by police in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

Atmospheric phenomenon could bring snow to the region in January

Snowy scenes from Felixstowe during the Beast from the East Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

A big-name national self-storage company is opening its first store in our region

Futura Park

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

‘How can people possibly complain?’ - Cromer’s New Year’s Day fireworks defended after criticism of ‘disappointing’ display

New Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Person dies after being hit by train on rail line between Norwich and London

A person was hit by a train on the line between Norwich and London. Pic: Neil Perry.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists