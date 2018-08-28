Driver who allegedly led police on morning chase to stand trial

Ipswich Crown Court

A 24-year-old man who allegedly led police on an early morning chase through Lowestoft is expected to face trial in April.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, January 2, for a plea and trial preparation hearing was James Atkins, 24, who was charged with dangerous driving.

Atkins, of Clifford Close, Basildon, pleaded not guilty to driving dangerously on October 20 on roads including St Peter’s Street, Patrick Way, Church Road, St Margaret’s Road, Ashley Downs, Bevan Street East, Bascule Bridge, Belvedere Road, Waveney Road, Victoria Road, Normanston Drive and Oulton Road.

Atkins is on unconditional bail and his trial is expected to take place during a two week warned list commencing April 8.