Probe into Nazi symbol on village sign is closed by Norfolk Police

PUBLISHED: 11:09 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 14 March 2020

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

An investigation launched by police after Nazi symbols and other graffiti was painted on signs and roads around a north Norfolk town has been closed.

The swastika was painted on a village sign, a road sign and the carriageway of Holt Road in Gresham, sometime between 6pm on Friday, February 21 and 10am on Sunday, February 23.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: 'An investigation has been carried out and all lines of enquiry have been exhausted.

'There was no CCTV footage or witnesses and an appeal was also issued for witnesses to come forward. The case has been closed pending any new information.'

Speaking at the time the graffiti was daubed on signs, a Gresham resident, who did not wish to be named, said she was disgusted to see the graffiti in the village.

She said: 'It's horrible in a lovely little village like this.

'It's extremely offensive to see something like that. We really don't need that sort of behaviour.'

