All cyclists fined for riding on pavements in Norfolk in a year caught in one town

A total of 23 cyclists have been fined £50 for riding on the pavement in Norfolk over the last three years, 16 of which were in Watton. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Archant

All 16 of the cyclists fined for riding on pavements in Norfolk in 2019 were caught in one town.

A total of 23 riders have been fined £50 for pedalling on pavements in the county over the last three years.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request sent to Norfolk Constabulary by this newspaper asked them to clarify how many people have been fined for cycling on a footpath or causeway by the side of a road over the past three years.

The FOI revealed that a total of 23 cyclists were fined in that period with all 16 of them caught in 2019 being in Watton.

One local shop worker, who did not want to be named, said: "It has been a frequent problem on our high street. It has got to the point where we block the cyclists and tell them they should be on the road, they have then started swearing and shouting at us.

"My mother was hit by a cyclist, they didn't even stop to say sorry. It's encouraging to see police are tackling the problem."

The roads where most of the cyclists were stopped in Watton included High Street and Norwich Road.

Tina Kiddell, a councillor for Watton Town Council, said: "Here in Watton we are blessed to have a dynamic police team who work closely with the community to highlight any issues the residents have.

"We have a good community in Watton and work with the police to ensure our town is kept safe for all. We have two beat officers and are very grateful for them. "Their increased presence in our town is why the figures are higher. It shows that boots on the ground really does work in the process of law and order.

"As a previous mayor of Watton I can hand on heart say that I am proud of our working relationship with the police."

A total of four men were fined in Norfolk in 2017 with ages ranging from 18 to 48.

Two of the men were caught on roads in King's Lynn while the other two were caught in Dereham Market Place and Wellington Road.

In 2018 a total of three fines were given out by Norfolk police, one was given to a 35-year-old man on Prince Of Wales Road in Norwich, while the other two were given to men, including a 17-year-old, cycling in Dereham.

Norfolk police have been approached for comment.