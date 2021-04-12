Man to be sentenced over Wymondham arson

Published: 4:47 PM April 12, 2021

A man was taken to hospital after the fire at Poppy Street in Wymondham. Pic: Emily Thomson. - Credit: Archant

A man due to be sentenced for arson following a house fire in Wymondham has had his sentencing adjourned.

Crews were called to a house at Poppy Street, in Wymondham, just before 6.45am on Wednesday November 27 2019 after the fire at the property..

Alistair McKenzie, 55, of Enfield Row, Wymondham, was due to be sentenced for arson at Norwich Crown Court on Monday.

However his barrister, Rob Pollington, said there was no psychiatric report for McKenzie, who had mental health difficulties

He said: "A psychiatric report is required in this case.".

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case for a report from a forensic consultant psychiatrist and said there would be a further hearing on May 4 for an update.

Simon Gledhill appeared for the prosecution.

Firefighters from Hethersett, Wymondham and Earlham were called to tackle the blaze and neighbours at the time all rallied round to help.