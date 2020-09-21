Woman preyed on vulnerable victims after conning her way into their homes

Alisha Bullock. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A woman preyed on vulnerable elderly victims stealing cash and bank cards after conning her way into their homes.

Alisha Bullock, 41, targeted homes in Lowestoft, often pretending she needed a drink of water as she was epileptic, but once inside, stole bank cards and cash, Norwich Crown Court heard.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said in the first burglary in Churchill Close, Lowestoft in July, last year, the elderly victim woke up to find Bullock in his bedroom rifling through his things.

He said she left empty handed, but the break-in left him feeling anxious in his own home.

Mr Morgans said that in February 25, this year, she called at an address in Alexandra Road and told the retired couple she was feeling unwell as she had epilepsy. They helped her get her medication but when left alone in a room, she stole a bankcard which she used fraudulently to buy items.

The next day she carried out another distraction burglary at Battery Green Road, in Lowestoft, when she told a vulnerable victim she was feeling unwell and again stole his bankcard.

She also walked into the home of an elderly man in Alexandra Road, who took pity on her when she said she was hungry and homeless. He allowed her to have some food, but found his bankcard was stolen when she left.

She also stole items in a theft in Silverwood Close, Lowestoft, on January 3 and also took a mobile phone from an address in Runnymede Court.

Bullock of no fixed address admitted burglary, fraud and one count of theft and was jailed four years.

Judge Andrew Shaw told her: “You essentially conned your way into people’s homes.”

He described them as mean offences and said: “The reason they are so mean is that you preyed on vulnerable, elderly people that went out of their way to help you and be kind to you.”

Rob New, for Bullock, said she was remorseful but was in desperate need at the time.