'Don't get caught out': Alfa Romeo seized by police as driver had 'no insurance'

PUBLISHED: 11:51 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 04 November 2019

A warning has been issued to motorists after a car was seized by police on Whapload Road in Lowestoft last Friday, November 1. Picture: Lowestoft Police Facebook

Archant

A warning has been issued to motorists after a car was seized by police.

The Alfa Romeo was spotted by a Lowestoft Response Officer on Whapload Road in Lowestoft last Friday, November 1.

A post on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page said: "Seized.

"Vehicle seized by Lowestoft Response officer on Whapload Road last night for no insurance.

"Driver dealt with for the offence.

"Don't get caught out, check that your vehicle is insured for you to drive it.

"Don't forget your MOT and TAX. If you are not sure check before you drive the vehicle."

For more advice with regards to vehicles visit www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/roads-and-vehicles

