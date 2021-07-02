Man denies charges in connection with supplying Class A drugs

Published: 4:15 PM July 2, 2021

A man has denied being involved in supplying Class A drugs in Norwich.

It follows an operation by officers from Norfolk Police County Lines Team who swooped with warrants at four addresses on March 23, this year.

Phones, cash and drugs were seized from an address in Rose Drive, Cringleford, and a property in The Denes in Norwich.

Phones were also seized from Glenmore Gardens and Blackhorse Opening, in Norwich. Four people were charged as a result of the operation.

One of the defendants arrested Alexander Williams, 20, of no fixed address appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday where he denied conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine between May 31 2020 and March 24, 2021.

His case was adjourned by Judge Anthony Bate for a further hearing on July 23.

A trial with other co-defendants is expected to take place in October, this year.

Benedict Peers appeared for the prosecution.