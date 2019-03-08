Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Van driver caught 23 times the limit for ketamine banned from roads for a year

PUBLISHED: 15:57 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 23 August 2019

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A builder caught 23 times the drug-drive limit for ketamine has been banned from the roads for 12 months.

Alexander Crowe had been living "in isolation" in a caravan at the start of the year, working for an "unscrupulous" company, Norwich Magistrates Court heard on Friday.

And on January 26, a police officer pulled Crowe over after spotting the van he was driving was not insured.

Prosecutor Stacie Cossey told the court Crowe was caught up with at Stow Bedon when the officer signalled for him to pull over.

"The driver was initially confused as the van stopped in the middle of the lanes on the main road, then turned into a side road," said Ms Cossey.

"She approached the driver and enquired about the insurance, when it became apparent he was under the influence of something.

"She conducted a roadside breath test which he failed and a search produced a small bag containing ketamine in the pocket of his jacket."

Crowe, 30, was taken to a police station where tests revealed a reading of 475ug per litre of blood.

You may also want to watch:

The legal limit is 20.

Crowe admitted possession of ketamine, driving without insurance and drug-driving.

Alistair Taunton, mitigating for him, said it was "an incident he bitterly regrets because it is going to have a major knock-on effect".

"At the time he was living in isolation in a caravan and working as a builder for a company that could at best be described as unscrupulous," he said.

"He became more and more depressed living on his own, working for a company which wasn't going very well. His mental health was suffering.

"He hadn't used ketamine for five months but matters got so bad he started using it again as a way to block out his problems.

"In February he asked his parents if they would help. He returned to the family home and took professional help with a private counsellor.

"In July he was offered a part time job with a local builder which involves travelling around East Anglia.

"He just wishes he had done this before the incident rather than as a result of it."

Crowe, of King Street, New Buckenham, was banned from driving for a year and fined £200, with £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

Most Read

‘It came out of the blue’: More than 200 firms lose out after collapse of 150-year-old building company

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Pub told to make ‘major improvements’ after low food hygiene rating

The Horseshoes pub at Billingford on the A143. Picture: Simon Parkin

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take economy flight from Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children. Pic: Archant

Region’s supermarkets avoid the axe as Morrisons announces closures

Norfolks supermarkets avoid the axe as Morrisons announces closurese. PHOTO: Teri Pengilley

Man killed in crash with VW campervan

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man killed in crash with VW campervan

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson

Pub told to make ‘major improvements’ after low food hygiene rating

The Horseshoes pub at Billingford on the A143. Picture: Simon Parkin

TEAM NEWS: Massive injury boost for City’s Premier League push

Fit-again defender Christoph Zimmermann is closing in a return to the Norwich City squad Picture: Tony Thrussell/Archant

Vegans call for butcher shops to be outlawed

Penny Franiel, founder and chairwoman of Norwich vegans, with vegan cakes and cookies. DENISE BRADLEY

Press conference RECAP: Klose fit for Norwich but Chelsea suffer Kante blow

Timm Klose at Norwich City's training on Thursday ahead of Chelsea's Premier League visit Picture: Tony Thrussell/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists