Man caught with images of very young and vulnerable children

A man was found to have downloaded hundreds of indecent images of children some of which were as young as three, a court heard.

Alexander Claxton, 41, was discovered to have downloaded the images when police raided his address back in December 2017, Norwich Crown Court heard.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said a laptop and hard drive seized contained indecent images, some of which featured a child as young as three being abused.

He said that it was also discovered that Claxton had searched the internet for the indecent material and said there 276 images in the most serious category of which 161 were videos.

Mr Morgans said there were also more than 300 images in less serious categories.

Claxton, formerly of Roughton, admitted downloading indecent photographs of children.

The court heard the delay in the case had been partly caused because after his initial guilty plea, Claxton had then tried unsuccessfuly to vacate the plea.

Mark Hunsley, for Claxton, said that it was now two years since the offence and he had not re-offended in any way.

He said that Claxton still maintained he did not know the images were on the devices.

"He does not accept his responsibility."

However he said that Claxton had insight into the offences and said he felt disgusted at the thought of anyone being sexually attracted to children.

He said Claxton had lost his job as a result of his arrest and was of low risk of re-offending.

Judge Maureen Bacon imposed a 12-month jail sentence suspended for 20 months and placed him on the sex offender's register for 10 years.

He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order, which will monitor his internet use.

She told him: "These images featured very young and vulnerable children."

She told Claxton that he continued to deny any responsibility and was not facing up to what he had done.

However she accepted he had not re-offended and said by imposing a suspended sentence with conditions he could get the help he needed to confront his offending.

Judge Bacon told him: "You will be confronted by what you did."

He was also banned from working with children.