Search

Advanced search

Man caught with images of very young and vulnerable children

PUBLISHED: 16:41 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 25 November 2019

Alexander Claxton was found with hundreds of indecent child images, Norwich Crown Court heard PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Alexander Claxton was found with hundreds of indecent child images, Norwich Crown Court heard PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man was found to have downloaded hundreds of indecent images of children some of which were as young as three, a court heard.

Alexander Claxton, 41, was discovered to have downloaded the images when police raided his address back in December 2017, Norwich Crown Court heard.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said a laptop and hard drive seized contained indecent images, some of which featured a child as young as three being abused.

He said that it was also discovered that Claxton had searched the internet for the indecent material and said there 276 images in the most serious category of which 161 were videos.

Mr Morgans said there were also more than 300 images in less serious categories.

Claxton, formerly of Roughton, admitted downloading indecent photographs of children.

The court heard the delay in the case had been partly caused because after his initial guilty plea, Claxton had then tried unsuccessfuly to vacate the plea.

Mark Hunsley, for Claxton, said that it was now two years since the offence and he had not re-offended in any way.

He said that Claxton still maintained he did not know the images were on the devices.

You may also want to watch:

"He does not accept his responsibility."

However he said that Claxton had insight into the offences and said he felt disgusted at the thought of anyone being sexually attracted to children.

He said Claxton had lost his job as a result of his arrest and was of low risk of re-offending.

Judge Maureen Bacon imposed a 12-month jail sentence suspended for 20 months and placed him on the sex offender's register for 10 years.

He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order, which will monitor his internet use.

She told him: "These images featured very young and vulnerable children."

She told Claxton that he continued to deny any responsibility and was not facing up to what he had done.

However she accepted he had not re-offended and said by imposing a suspended sentence with conditions he could get the help he needed to confront his offending.

Judge Bacon told him: "You will be confronted by what you did."

He was also banned from working with children.

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Motorists warned of delays as 165 tonne train transported across region

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as a large loco is moved across the region. Picture: Archant

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Motorists warned of delays as 165 tonne train transported across region

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as a large loco is moved across the region. Picture: Archant

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman awarded £33,500 after hospital’s wisdom tooth blunder

Hanna Davies from Beccles was left with permanent nerve damage after having a wisdom tooth removed at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Submitted

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Signs up at closed Norwich pub reveal its new name

The new signs at the Strangers Tavern, formerly the Mash Tun. Photo: Archant

Hospitals look to recruit further afield as EU staff quit NHS

More than 11,600 NHS staff from the EU have left the NHS since the Brexit referendum. Picture: Getty
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists