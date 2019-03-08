Former Conservative candidate to appear in court charged with election fraud
PUBLISHED: 10:22 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:32 05 April 2019
Conservative Party
A man will appear in court today charged with election fraud in last year’s Norwich City Council elections.
Alex Jackson-Dennis, 22, of Copenhagen Way, Norwich, has been charged with three counts of causing or permitting a false signature on nomination papers.
Jackson-Dennis stood for the Conservatives in Thorpe Hamlet in last year’s elections in May and was the Conservative election agent.
He will appear before magistrates in Norwich this morning.
No further action is being taken against a second man who was arrested last May.
