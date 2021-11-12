Man faces jail over racist attack at Norwich shop
- Credit: Archant
A district judge has warned a man he faces a possible jail sentence for a racist assault in Norwich.
Alessandro La Pira, 39, was told he could be sent to prison after he pleaded guilty to five charges linked to a racially motivated incident at a shop in Norwich city centre.
La Pira, who gave his addresses as the YMCA in Surrey Street, had previously pleaded guilty to racially or religiously aggravated common assault following an attack on a man on October 18 this year.
He has also admitted using two charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting racist language during the incident and of causing criminal damage to a shop sign and a perspex screen.
Appearing at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, La Pira was told that all options remained open but that his sentencing could not proceed because he had failed to attend appointments for pre-sentence reports.
Adjourning his case until December 17 magistrates gave him bail with conditions that he attend future appointments.
Most Read
- 1 'An incredible shock': Norfolk pub named best in Britain
- 2 Handyman told to repay mystery £110,000 bank deposit
- 3 Lampard to be new City boss - reports
- 4 'They were in tears' - Frustration as care homes lose unvaccinated staff
- 5 'Apologise': Bishop tells ‘authoritarian-style’ vicar to change her ways
- 6 Lampard drops out of City race - reports
- 7 'It's been horrendous': Anti-social drivers cause misery near retail park
- 8 Major changes for Dereham Road in £6.2m shake-up
- 9 Norfolk boxer charged with drugs offences
- 10 Smith in New York and Lampard in Dubai as wait goes on for City fans