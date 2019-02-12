Search

Aldi ram raid ‘shock’ for business owners and shoppers

PUBLISHED: 11:25 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 01 March 2019

The Aldi in Brandon was targeted by ram raiders, who used a white Ford Transit to attempt to steal a cash machine. Picture: Conor Matchett

Business owners and shoppers have described a ram raid by a masked gang at a supermarket in a Suffolk town a “shock”.

The incident happened at around 3.05am this morning at Aldi in Brandon, on the High Street when a white Ford Transit van was crashed into the front window of the shop in an attempt to steal a cash machine.

Four men, all dressed in dark clothing and wearing masks, fled the scene empty handed in a white Volkswagen Golf car, with the cash machine left hanging out of the back of the van, still plugged into the wall.

Justine Snare, who runs Bunches and Bows flower shop directly opposite the supermarket on the High Street said the incident made her “nervous” to go out on the street.

She said: “It would make us nervous if we had something more expensive but it does make you nervous to go out on the street.

“It does make you a lot more aware and a lot more careful and if we sold more expensive things then I would really be worried.

“You don’t think it is ever going to happen that near even though you know it does and because it is all over Facebook, but it is just everywhere and I don’t understand why it is so bad now.”

Many shoppers, expecting to be able to do their weekly shop at the supermarket, expressed their shock at the incident with several unsure where they were going to be able to buy their groceries.

Margaret Stonach, 81, said the ram raid came as a shock.

She said: “Yes it is a shock. You don’t expect it to happen somewhere like here.”

Another, Paul Earwig, said the attackers were just being stupid.

He said: “It is actually quite funny but they were obviously quite stupid. They probably thought because Brandon doesn’t have a police station that it was an easy target.

“It is just someone being stupid and thinking there will be a lot of money in there.”

Suffolk Police said they are carrying out enquiries into the incident and asked anyone who has knowledge of the raid or thinks that they saw suspicious activity around the ram raid to come forward.

A spokesman for the police said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 37/11725/19 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Aldi have been contacted for comment.

