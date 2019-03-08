Pupils evacuated after unexploded bomb brought into school

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT Archant © 2013

Pupils at a north Norfolk high school have been evacuated after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site.

Police were called to Alderman Peel High School in Wells at 10.25am today following reports that someone had brought an unexploded shell into the school.

Officers are currently in attendance and the explosive ordnance disposal team have also been called to the scene.

Police said that the school has taken the decision to evacuate the children while the incident is being dealt with.

More to follow.