Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Loud rave shut down by police after being called by neighbours

PUBLISHED: 19:09 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:09 18 August 2019

Police at the rave in Aldeby, near Beccles. (Picture: Joe Norton)

Police at the rave in Aldeby, near Beccles. (Picture: Joe Norton)

Archant

Residents in a quiet Norfolk village have expressed their anger after being woken up in the middle of the night by a loud rave.

The rave was in Aldeby near Beccles. Picture: Google MapsThe rave was in Aldeby near Beccles. Picture: Google Maps

You may also want to watch:

Officers rushed to close down the party in Aldeby which started just after midnight on Sunday.

Around 200 people are thought to have been at the rave near Stanley Hills.

A number of residents  called police in the early hours  of Sunday to voice concerns  about the noise coming from the event.

One resident who lived in Aldeby but did not want to be named, said she was woken up just before 1am.

"I heard a banging sound but I didn't think too much of it at first," she said.

"It then seemed to get louder and louder which is when I knew it was a party.

"It's really not on."

The woman described Aldeby as a "quiet, rural village."

On arrival at the rave, officers blocked entrances to the site after they found around 100 cars near to the site.

Police officers and ambulance crews remained on scene at the junction near to Elms Barn for much of Sunday.

A drone was also used to help monitor the site.

Supt Mike Britton said officers would "try to identify the event organisers, seize equipment and deal with any criminal offences".

Police ordered party-goers to leave at 3.30am on Sunday but small groups of ravers could still be seen exiting the site on Sunday afternoon.

Others had already returned to their cars with many asleep in the back seats of their vehicles which had been parked close to the Stanley Hills site.

Another resident who did not want to be named, said: "I didn't hear the rave until about six in the morning but I know it kept my parents up all night.

"It's totally ridiculous behaviour but unfortunately it's not the first time this has happened."

The man who has lived in Aldeby for 40 years said there was a rave in the same area around two years ago.

Most Read

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

Man arrested over park attack on homeless man

Police investigation under way in Diss Park. Picture: Simon Parkin

Drivers caught speeding ‘well in excess of 45mph’ in 30mph zones

Drivers were caught speeding in a 30mph zone in Costessey. Picture: Ian Burt

Police on scene at 200-person illegal rave

Police at the rave in Aldeby, near Beccles. (Picture: Joe Norton)

Seven arrests following reports that City, Newcastle and Ipswich fans were involved in station clash

British Transport Police made seven arrests after the disturbance. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven arrests following reports that City, Newcastle and Ipswich fans were involved in station clash

British Transport Police made seven arrests after the disturbance. Picture: Supplied

‘The lads are absolutely buzzing’ – Win far outweighed frustration of losing clean sheet for City captain

Norwich City skipper Grant Hanley congratulates hat-trick hero Teemu Pukki after victory over Newcastle at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man arrested over park attack on homeless man

Police investigation under way in Diss Park. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police on scene at 200-person illegal rave

Police at the rave in Aldeby, near Beccles. (Picture: Joe Norton)

Loud rave shut down by police after being called by neighbours

Police at the rave in Aldeby, near Beccles. (Picture: Joe Norton)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists