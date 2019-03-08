Video

Loud rave shut down by police after being called by neighbours

Police at the rave in Aldeby, near Beccles. (Picture: Joe Norton) Archant

Residents in a quiet Norfolk village have expressed their anger after being woken up in the middle of the night by a loud rave.

The rave was in Aldeby near Beccles. Picture: Google Maps The rave was in Aldeby near Beccles. Picture: Google Maps

Officers rushed to close down the party in Aldeby which started just after midnight on Sunday.

Around 200 people are thought to have been at the rave near Stanley Hills.

A number of residents called police in the early hours of Sunday to voice concerns about the noise coming from the event.

One resident who lived in Aldeby but did not want to be named, said she was woken up just before 1am.

"I heard a banging sound but I didn't think too much of it at first," she said.

"It then seemed to get louder and louder which is when I knew it was a party.

"It's really not on."

The woman described Aldeby as a "quiet, rural village."

On arrival at the rave, officers blocked entrances to the site after they found around 100 cars near to the site.

Police officers and ambulance crews remained on scene at the junction near to Elms Barn for much of Sunday.

A drone was also used to help monitor the site.

Supt Mike Britton said officers would "try to identify the event organisers, seize equipment and deal with any criminal offences".

Police ordered party-goers to leave at 3.30am on Sunday but small groups of ravers could still be seen exiting the site on Sunday afternoon.

Others had already returned to their cars with many asleep in the back seats of their vehicles which had been parked close to the Stanley Hills site.

Another resident who did not want to be named, said: "I didn't hear the rave until about six in the morning but I know it kept my parents up all night.

"It's totally ridiculous behaviour but unfortunately it's not the first time this has happened."

The man who has lived in Aldeby for 40 years said there was a rave in the same area around two years ago.