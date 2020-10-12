Search

Orders restrict alcohol consumption in three Norfolk towns

PUBLISHED: 13:47 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:47 12 October 2020

The High Street and most of the town are covered by one of the new public space protection orders in Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

New public space protection orders are now in force, restricting alcohol consumption in three Norfolk towns.

The area covered by the new order in King's Lynn Picture: BCKLWNThe area covered by the new order in King's Lynn Picture: BCKLWN

They cover all of King’s Lynn and Downham Market, along with most of Hunstanton.

The orders do not ban drinking alcohol, but place restrictions where it is causing or is likely to cause alcohol-related disorder.

The area covered by the new order in Downham Market Picture: BCKLWNThe area covered by the new order in Downham Market Picture: BCKLWN

Those breaching them face a fixed penalty notice of £80 or a fine of up to £500 if the matter goes to court.

West Norfolk council leader Brian Long said: “We want to ensure we have some mechanism that means people who are drinking and causing alcohol-related anti-social behaviour in our towns in a way that adversely affects others’ way of life could be asked to stop drinking or surrender their drinks.

The area covered by the new order in Hunstanton Picture: BCKLWNThe area covered by the new order in Hunstanton Picture: BCKLWN

“The consultation we held earlier this year when we were considering making these orders told us that our residents are overwhelmingly in favour of us having these powers.”

