Orders restrict alcohol consumption in three Norfolk towns
PUBLISHED: 13:47 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:47 12 October 2020
Archant
New public space protection orders are now in force, restricting alcohol consumption in three Norfolk towns.
They cover all of King’s Lynn and Downham Market, along with most of Hunstanton.
The orders do not ban drinking alcohol, but place restrictions where it is causing or is likely to cause alcohol-related disorder.
Those breaching them face a fixed penalty notice of £80 or a fine of up to £500 if the matter goes to court.
West Norfolk council leader Brian Long said: “We want to ensure we have some mechanism that means people who are drinking and causing alcohol-related anti-social behaviour in our towns in a way that adversely affects others’ way of life could be asked to stop drinking or surrender their drinks.
“The consultation we held earlier this year when we were considering making these orders told us that our residents are overwhelmingly in favour of us having these powers.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.