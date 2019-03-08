Two men admit drug dealing after being caught with 'large amount' of cocaine

Two men with a with a "large quantity" of cocaine were stopped by police on Lawson Road in Norwich. Picture Google. Archant

Two men caught with a "large quantity" of cocaine in Norwich have admitted drug dealing.

Abedin Jata, 24, and Adison Neziri, 29, both Albanian nationals, admitted possession with intent to supply of cocaine at Norwich Crown Court on Friday morning.

It came after they were stopped by police on Lawson Road in Norwich on July 31.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said a proceeds of crime investigation will be launched.

"We need to know precisely the purity of the drugs involved, and the value," he said.

"It looks like a large amount but we have no idea exactly how much at the moment because we are awaiting a forensic statement."

Ian James, for Jata, said he is "previously unconvicted" but is an "illegal entrant into this country".

Jata, of no fixed abode, and Neziri, of Sprowston Road, were remanded in custody to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on October 24.