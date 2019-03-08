Search

Advanced search

Two men admit drug dealing after being caught with 'large amount' of cocaine

PUBLISHED: 14:57 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 30 August 2019

Two men with a with a “large quantity” of cocaine were stopped by police on Lawson Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Two men with a with a "large quantity" of cocaine were stopped by police on Lawson Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Archant

Two men caught with a "large quantity" of cocaine in Norwich have admitted drug dealing.

Abedin Jata, 24, and Adison Neziri, 29, both Albanian nationals, admitted possession with intent to supply of cocaine at Norwich Crown Court on Friday morning.

It came after they were stopped by police on Lawson Road in Norwich on July 31.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said a proceeds of crime investigation will be launched.

"We need to know precisely the purity of the drugs involved, and the value," he said.

"It looks like a large amount but we have no idea exactly how much at the moment because we are awaiting a forensic statement."

Ian James, for Jata, said he is "previously unconvicted" but is an "illegal entrant into this country".

Jata, of no fixed abode, and Neziri, of Sprowston Road, were remanded in custody to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on October 24.

Most Read

Stricken cafe owed £380,000 but boss insists government is to blame for closure

Davina Tanner OBE, owner of Café Britannia, said she would not be closing the business if it weren't for the MoJ notice. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Cafe saved day before it was due to close

The café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park has been saved a day before it was due to shut. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fears after 11-year-old boy punctures foot on needle on beach

Lowestoft's South Beach

Family diner closing after more than 30 years

Craig and Sara Armitage announced Nick's Diner has closed. Photo: Submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family diner closing after more than 30 years

Craig and Sara Armitage announced Nick's Diner has closed. Photo: Submitted

‘It’s devastating’ -Closure of another pub hits Norwich bands

The band used to host a Christmas party every year at Micawbers. Picture: Simeon Care

Venetian waterways volunteer’s security fears after tent spotted on site

The restored Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Teen earns prestigious scholarship just three years after brain tumour diagnosis

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy student Abbie Boast celebrates her GCSE results. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Parents hit out at academy trust after school sees drop in GCSE pass rates

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists