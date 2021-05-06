News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man, 28, wanted by police in Norfolk

Daniel Moxon

Published: 2:48 PM May 6, 2021   
Alan Rowles, 28, is wanted in Norfolk.

Alan Rowles, 28, is wanted in Norfolk.

A 28-year-old man is wanted by police in Norfolk.

Alan Rowles is described as a white male, 6ft 2in tall, and of average build.

He is wanted on recall to prison, after breaching the terms of his licence.

Police said he is believed that Rowles may be in the Norwich or Broadland area.

Anyone who may have seen him, or know of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

