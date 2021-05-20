Sex offender taken ill in dock after being jailed for string of offences

Published: 5:30 AM May 20, 2021

Alan Ludar-Smith, 46, was handed down a three year, four-month sentence, at Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A convicted sex offender was taken ill after being jailed for a string of offences.

Alan Ludar-Smith, 46, had to be helped in the dock after he was handed down a three year, four-month sentence, at Norwich Crown Court.

Ludar-Smith, who admitted a number of sex offences, asked a young girl online to send him an indecent photo of her younger sister, said to be aged four.

Ludar-Smith was also found to have indecent images of children and to have distributed indecent images to one other person.

Edward Renvoize, prosecuting, said Ludar-Smith was already a convicted sex offender and said the latest offences came to light after a police protection unit found indecent images on his phone.

A further examination of his phone and laptop found other images including more than 100 in the most serious category.

Mr Renvoize said they also discovered he had been having sexualised chats with two girls under 16, asking one of them to send him pictures of her younger sister, he thought was about four years old.

Mr Revoize said Ludar-Smith also asked to meet one of the girls and offered to pay her fare.

Ludar-Smith, of no fixed address, admitted attempting to engage another to cause a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity. attempting to engage a child in sexual activity, downloading indecent images and distribution of indecent images possession of extreme porn and prohibited images.

Jailing him and placing him on the sex offenders register for life, Judge Maureen Bacon said he had an unhealthy sexual interest in young girls.

She said it was not known if the girls he had chatted with were real or not but he had asked one of them to send a picture of her younger sister who was meant to be four.

"You were attempting to cause a child to engage in a sex act and that is a serious offence."

Philip Farr, for Ludar-Smith, said that he was an isolated person and unaware of the gravity of what he was doing.

He said the offences were an attempt rather than any direct contact.