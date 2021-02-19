Pensioner admits causing death by careless driving

Published: 6:43 PM February 19, 2021 Updated: 6:46 PM February 19, 2021

An 82-year-old man has admitted causing death by careless driving on the B1113 Mulbarton Road at Keswick, near Norwich.

Alan Lake, of Surrogate Street, Attleborough, admitted causing the death by careless driving of Alan Eaton on January 25, 2018.

A Nissan, in which Mr Eaton, who was in his 70s, was a passenger, and a black Ford Focus collided at the junction of the B1113 and Low Road - at the entrance to the Harford Bridge Park and Ride - at approximately 12.30pm.

His barrister Tom Gent told the court that the defendant was now 82 and asked for a report before he is sentenced.

The crash happened in Keswick at the junction of the B1113 and Low Road. Picture Google. - Credit: Archant

He said that Lake had not had the chance to plead guilty before as they had been waiting for the findings of an expert opinion on the matter.

John Farmer appeared for the prosecution over a link to the court and said that an up to date impact statement from the family of Mr Eaton would have to be obtained.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the case for pre-sentence reports.

However he warned Lake that all options including prison would be open to the court. Lake was granted unconditional bail.

Judge Shaw adjourned the case until April 16



