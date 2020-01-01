Man who beat up his bulldog has conviction appeal postponed

A dog owner found guilty of beating his dog has had his appeal against his conviction put off due to lack of court time.

Alan Golder, 53, of Morse Road, Norwich, was convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to his British bulldog Annie following a trial at Norwich Magistrates Court in September.

During the trial, the court heard that Golder was heard by several dog walkers hitting and shouting at his British bulldog Annie, when taking her and another bulldog - called Bear - for a walk in Pilling Park, Norwich, on November 11, 2018.

He had denied the offence claiming he had not struck his dog, but was trying to remove a stick she had in her mouth because she was not allowed sticks.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £500 in costs plus a £30 victim surcharge at the hearing in September.

Golder was back at Norwich Crown Court on Friday to appeal his conviction, which was a prosecution brought by the RSPCA,

However his barrister, Jonathan Goodman, said that an important character witness he planned to call in his defence could not attend the hearing.

He also said that the case would take a lot longer than the half day, which had been set aside for the hearing.

Mr Goodman said: "Mr Golder does not dispute his dogs being there."

However he said Golder would be disputing that he had acted cruelly to his dog and said that the witness he wanted to call would be able to give evidence about Golder's love and great care he shows towards his animals.

Matthew Edwards, prosecuting, said that his witnesses were at court and ready to give evidence about the events that day but agreed that the hearing would take longer than the court time allowed. He said the case would take about a day.

The case was adjourned until May 15.

Judge Katharine Moore told Golder that it had not been possible to hear his appeal as his case would take longer than the time allowed and also the fact that not all the witnesses were available.

She adjourned the case and told Golder he must attend the hearing.