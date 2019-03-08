Search

Rape accused stopped car to 'check on woman stumbling along road'

PUBLISHED: 16:50 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 28 May 2019

Ajay Rana denies one charge of rape. Picture: Nick Butcher

A Lowestoft man accused of raping a woman after offering her a late night lift home has claimed she asked him if he "wanted some fun".

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, May 28, 34-year-old Ajay Rana said he had been driving home when he saw the alleged victim stumbling along the road and stopped to see if she was alright.

The woman said she had lost her mobile phone and accepted his offer of a lift home.

She got into the front passenger seat and gave him directions and, during the journey, he told her he had already given some other people a lift home that night.

Rana said he had refused the woman's offer of money for the lift.

He claimed she had then said something about "having fun" and, when he asked what she meant, she had smiled and kissed his cheek, before she let him kiss her on the cheek. He also claimed she had then tried to kiss him on the lips and put her hand on the back of his head.

Rana said the woman was making noises and told him: "I know this is what you want."

He explained how he had climbed over on to the passenger seat and at that stage the case was adjourned for the day.

Rana, of May Road, Lowestoft, denies rape on December 9 2017.

During his evidence Rana told the court he had worked in the Merchant Navy and had come to the UK in January 2017 to do a college course in Lowestoft.

He told the court he had a wife and a one-year-old son in India.

The court has heard that the woman met an old friend during a night out in Lowestoft and went to a house party with his group.

She went back to the man's address until 5am and was walking home when Rana, who she had never met before, stopped and offered her a lift home.

The woman claimed that Rana had raped her in the car.

The trial continues.

