Man, 34, in court accused of raping woman in 30s in Lowestoft

Ajay Rana appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 34-year-old man has denied raping a woman in her 30s in Lowestoft last December.

Ajay Rana, of May Road, Lowestoft, pleaded not guilty to the charge at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

A woman reported being sexually assaulted after accepted a lift in the town in the early hours of the morning.

The attack is alleged to have happened in Kimberley Road between 04.15am and 05.15am on Saturday, December 9, 2017.

Rana appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 13, when he was remanded in custody and committed to Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing this week.

Appearing via video link from Norwich prison and represented in court by Jude Durr, he was remanded in custody until a date fixed for trial on May 20.

The trial is expected to last up to 10 days at the same court.