Man denies raping woman in car

PUBLISHED: 22:00 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:00 22 May 2019

Kimberley Road, Kirkley. Picture: Mick Howes

Kimberley Road, Kirkley. Picture: Mick Howes

A mother who claims she was raped after accepting a late night lift home from a stranger was "hysterical and shaking" when she knocked on a nearby front door, a court has heard.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, May 22, the homeowner said she had been asleep at 5am when she heard someone banging on her front door.

When she let the woman in, her first impression was that she was "hysterical, freezing cold, crying and shaking."

"She was speaking very fast, she was erratic, panicked and distressed," she added.

She covered her in a blanket and was then told by the woman that she "had sex with someone but hadn't wanted to."

The witness said the woman had wanted to wash herself but she had advised her against it in order to prevent any potential evidence being destroyed.

She also said the woman had told her that the incident had happened in a car after a man had given her a lift.

Ajay Rana, 34, of May Road, Lowestoft, denies raping the woman on December 9 2017.

The court has heard that within a few days of the allegation, Rana left the country and was arrested in Spain on suspicion of the rape after a European arrest warrant was issued.

Jurors have heard how the woman had been at a nightclub in Lowestoft with a friend, before meeting an old friend and going to a house party with his group.

She went back to the man's address and was walking home when Rana, who she had never met before, stopped and offered her a lift.

The woman claimed that Rana asked her if she wanted some fun and had then climbed on top of her and raped her in the car.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, she denied a suggestion by defence counsel Jude Durr that she had consensual sex with Rana.

After tracking the car to his housemate's address police identified Rana as their suspect after matching DNA from earphones left at his house to swabs taken from the woman.

The trial continues.

