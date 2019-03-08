Search

Driver accused of raping woman after offering her lift home

PUBLISHED: 13:50 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 20 May 2019

Suffolk Police carried out checks in Lowestoft in the wake of the rape. Picture: Suffolk Police

A mother was raped after accepting a lift home from a friend's house in the early hours of the morning, prosecutors have claimed.

After a European arrest warrant was issued, Ajay Singh Rana was arrested on suspicion of the offence, which took place on Saturday, December 9 2017.

Appearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, Rana, of May Road, Lowestoft, denied one charge of rape.

Opening the case, prosecutor Andrew Thompson said: "One of the reasons why this took place such a long time ago was because this was initially a who-done-it matter, but also because Rana left the country with little notice within a few days of this allegation.

"It was not until he was located working on board a vessel in Europe that he was arrested in Spain after an European arrest warrant had been issued."

Jurors heard how the woman, aged in her 30s, had been at a nightclub in Lowestoft with a friend.

Mr Thompson said: "She met an old friend who she had known on-and-off for 17 years. They hit it off and decided to spend the rest of the evening together.

"They went to his address, but she needed to get home so she left at 5am.

"It was a particularly cold morning and Rana was driving his friend's Ford Fiesta when he stopped and offered her a lift home. They had never met before but he told her he had helped someone else in the same way earlier.

"She stopped the car away from her home because she didn't want him to know where she lived and offered him £5 for the petrol but he declined.

"He asked her for a kiss and forced himself on her, climbing on top of her and winding the seat back.

"There was little conversation because his English is limited, and we say this was a stranger rape."

Following the incident, the woman ran to a nearby house. The police were called and were on the scene by 5.25am.

The trial continues.

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

‘Serious levels of hero worship’ - Five-year-old’s joy as Norwich City star responds to birthday invite

Five-year-old Oliver Howlett reached out to Norwich City star Jordan Rhodes to invite him to his birthday party. Photo: Submitted

‘Our beaches are supposed to be safe’ - concerns as palm oil dumped along coast

Palm oil washed up on the beach at Walcott. Picture: Jon Sweatman

