Driver accused of raping woman after offering her lift home

Suffolk Police carried out checks in Lowestoft in the wake of the rape. Picture: Suffolk Police Archant

A mother was raped after accepting a lift home from a friend's house in the early hours of the morning, prosecutors have claimed.

After a European arrest warrant was issued, Ajay Singh Rana was arrested on suspicion of the offence, which took place on Saturday, December 9 2017.

Appearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, Rana, of May Road, Lowestoft, denied one charge of rape.

Opening the case, prosecutor Andrew Thompson said: "One of the reasons why this took place such a long time ago was because this was initially a who-done-it matter, but also because Rana left the country with little notice within a few days of this allegation.

"It was not until he was located working on board a vessel in Europe that he was arrested in Spain after an European arrest warrant had been issued."

Jurors heard how the woman, aged in her 30s, had been at a nightclub in Lowestoft with a friend.

Mr Thompson said: "She met an old friend who she had known on-and-off for 17 years. They hit it off and decided to spend the rest of the evening together.

"They went to his address, but she needed to get home so she left at 5am.

"It was a particularly cold morning and Rana was driving his friend's Ford Fiesta when he stopped and offered her a lift home. They had never met before but he told her he had helped someone else in the same way earlier.

"She stopped the car away from her home because she didn't want him to know where she lived and offered him £5 for the petrol but he declined.

"He asked her for a kiss and forced himself on her, climbing on top of her and winding the seat back.

"There was little conversation because his English is limited, and we say this was a stranger rape."

Following the incident, the woman ran to a nearby house. The police were called and were on the scene by 5.25am.

The trial continues.