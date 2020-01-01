Woman's £3,000 housing benefit fraud

A married woman fraudulently claimed more than £3,000 in housing benefits after claiming she lived alone.

Aisha Corbett, 39, applied for the benefit, including a reduction in council tax, for her Caxton Road home in Beccles for almost 18 months, despite living with her husband.

She admitted dishonestly making the false statement to obtain the benefit when she appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.

Denise Holland, prosecuting, said: "She failed to declare her true circumstances. She had started a course as a student and had a low income so thought she was entitled to some housing benefit."

The matter went to court after Corbett missed four meetings with the then-Waveney District Council for administrative penalties, claiming she never received the letters. She received £3,237 between March 21, 2016 and September 11, 2017. Corbett, who is repaying the money, was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay costs.