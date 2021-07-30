News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two men charged with aggravated burglary at used car lot

Daniel Moxon

Published: 3:27 PM July 30, 2021   
The alleged burglaries happened in Denmark Opening, Norwich.

Two men have been charged with aggravated burglary at a car yard in Norwich.

It happened at 11.30pm on Wednesday, July 28, at a business in Denmark Opening.

James Newton, aged 30, of Romany Road in Norwich, has been charged with aggravated burglary and one count of possessing a shotgun cartridge without holding a firearms' certificate.

Joe Cartman, age 39, of Clancy Road in Norwich, has also been charged with aggravated burglary.

Cartman has also been charged with one count of burglary at a newsagents in Plumstead Road on April 1.

Both were due to appear virtually at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday.

