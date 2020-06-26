Search

Man charged with aggravated burglary in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:23 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 26 June 2020

Three men suffered facial injuries an an incident in Southalls Way, Norwich, in January. A man has since been charged in relation to the incident. Picture: Google

A 31-year-old man will appear in court next month after he was charged with four offences in connection with a burglary which took place earlier this year.

A man suffered facial injuries after being assaulted in Southalls Way, Norwich, on Sunday, January 26.

Two more people also suffered facial injuries when they were also assaulted and threatened with a knife at a property in Southalls Way, while a window was smashed at a property in nearby Branford Road.

Richard Bower, of Southalls Way, Norwich, has been charged with aggravated burglary, criminal damage, assault by beating and threatening a person with a bladed article.

He is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, July 23.

Topic Tags:

