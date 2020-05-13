Norfolk youngsters are urged to stay safe online in Covid-19 lockdown

With children spending more time at home - and on their computers - during the coronavirus lockdown young people are being urged to stay safe while they are online.

Norfolk Safeguarding Children Partnership (NSCP), which includes Norfolk Constabulary, Norfolk County Council’s Children’s Services and Norfolk Children and Young People’s Health Services – is providing advice for young people, parents and carers about how to stay safe online during the coronavirus epidemic.

In light of COVID-19 and the closure of schools, children are spending more of their time on mobile phones, games consoles and other devices which can make them more vulnerable with criminals having the opportunity to contact more children online.

As part of a campaign to safeguard youngsters the NSCP has compiled some advice, top tips and links to videos and websites that can help while there is also a poster available to download for parents and carers.

Chris Robson, independent chairman of the NSCP, said: “The majority of young people in Norfolk are likely to remain at home for some time due to current circumstances, spending more time online than usual for their learning, social interactions and leisure time.

“The internet is a great resource and we want young people to stay connected but sadly there are those out there who will be using this opportunity to target and exploit them. We want to help parents and carers to keep their children safe online and remind children and young people directly about what they need to stay safe.

“This part of our wide-ranging safeguarding campaign is drawing on the skills and expertise of all the organisations and agencies in our partnership.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Coller of Norfolk Police said: “Children and young people spend a lot of their time online, even more so following the Coronavirus lockdown and it’s essential that parents know what they’re doing, the sites they’re visiting and who they’re talking to.”

This latest move is the fourth phase of a wide-ranging campaign launched by the NSCP to keep children safe at home.

Log onto https://www.norfolklscb.org/people-working-with-children/covid-19-update/ for more details about how to stay safe at home during the lockdown.