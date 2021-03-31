Man broke Covid rules to transport cannabis worth over £200,000 to Norfolk

Published: 5:17 PM March 31, 2021

20kg of cannabis seized by the Roads and Armed Policing Team - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man broke Covid restrictions by driving from Leicester to Norfolk during lockdown to deliver cannabis with a street value of £200,000 to £300,000.

Adurid Sulejmani, 22, was in convoy with another vehicle, when stopped on the A11 in Norfolk on January 4, this year, by the Roads and Armed Policing Team, Norwich Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

Simon Connolly, prosecuting, said that Sulejmani was found to have 20kg of herbal cannabis when he was stopped in a BMW car, near Attleborough, on Monday January 4, this year.

The drugs were found in shopping bags packed with cannabis.

Mr Connolly said: "The estimated street value is between £200,000 to £300,000."

He said when questioned Sulejmani claimed that he was paid £400 to make the delivery.

Mr Connolly said that Sulejmani claimed he needed the cash: "He said he was desperate for money and realised there must be something wrong because he was being paid so much for the journey."

Mr Connolly said that Sulejmani was in the UK illegally and had no insurance or driving licence.

He also refused to give the pin number for the two mobile phones which were seized during his arrest or answer any questions about where the drugs were headed.

Sulejmani, of no fixed address, who had the help of an Albanian interpreter in court, admitted being concerned in supplying cannabis and was jailed 22 months.

The court heard he is likely to be deported when he finishes his sentence.

Recorder William Clegg QC also ordered the destruction of the drugs and forfeiture of the phones seized.

Steven Dyble, for Sulejmani, said that his role was to transport the cannabis from Leicester to Norfolk and as the driver with the drugs in the car he was the person taking most risk in the whole operation.

"The person taking the most most risk was undoubtedly this defendant. He was performing a limited function."

He said that he had been in the UK illegally and had been given a chance to earn some money by making the delivery.