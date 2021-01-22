Driver had drugs and £300 cash after being stopped on A11

Published: 1:44 PM January 22, 2021

Kenneth Adu-Danquah was found with drugs when stopped on A11 - Credit: Archant

A drugs driver stopped by police on the A11, near Thetford, was found with cannabis and Class A drugs, a court heard.

Kenneth Adu-Danquah, 34, also had messages on his phone which showed his involvement in cannabis supply as well as £300 in cash, when stopped on February 26, last year, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Hugh Vass, prosecuting, said Adu-Danquah, 38, admitted to police that he had cannabis for his own use and when searched a small amount of heroin and cocaine was found hidden in his trainer.

Mr Vass said that messages on Adu-Danquah's phone showed that he had been involved in the supply of cannabis between May 11, 2019, and January 2, 2020.

When tested Adu-Danquah was also discovered to be over the drugs limit for driving having taken cannabis.

Adu-Danquah, of Brooks Road, London, admitted possession of heroin and cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis. He also admitted having no insurance and no driving licence and being above the specified drug limit for driving.

Judge Stephen Holt imposed an eight month jail sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered him to do 150 hours unpaid work.

He also imposed a 12-month driving ban.

He accepted that Adu-Danquah had been in turmoil at the time of the offences and said his arrest had been a wake-up call.

However he warned him: "If you get into trouble in the next 18 months that eight months will be activated."

He also ordered the confiscation of the £300 seized at his arrest.

He said the unpaid work should help him try to get back into employment.

John Morgans, for Adu-Danquah, said it had been a very difficult time for Adu-Danquah, last February, as he had fallen out with his family and was sofa-surfing with friends, in Norwich.

He said that he was now back with his family and wanted to turn his life around: "He does not want this to define what he is about."

He said that he had cut his use of cannabis and did not take any Class A drugs.