Man jailed after being tasered for brandishing carving knife at police

A drunk Suffolk man who was tasered after he brandished a carving knife as he walked towards a policeman has been jailed for 12 months.

Police officers went looking for Adrian Smith after being told he was carrying a large kitchen knife, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Wednesday, May 8.

He was spotted in Station Road, Corton, holding a bottle of alcohol in one hand and a knife in the other, said prosecutor Michael Crimp.

Smith had walked towards one of the officers waving the knife above his head and ignored an order to put it down.

The officer warned Smith he had a taser and when Smith ignored a further warning the officer discharged it causing Smith to fall to the ground and drop the knife.

Smith, 44, of Bourne Road, Lowestoft, admitted possessing a bladed article on February 9 and was jailed for 12 months.

Sentencing him Judge Rupert Overbury said the knife was a highly dangerous weapon which was capable of causing a fatal injury with one blow.

Natasha Nair, mitigating, said Smith had now been alcohol free for a month and was trying to stabilise his life.