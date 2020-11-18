Man admits assaulting neighbour with bird bath

Market Place in Wymondham. Picture: Daniel Moxon Archant

A man who admitted assaulting a neighbour with a birdbath has had his sentencing adjourned.

Adrian Lake, 60, admitted wounding a neighbour, who was said to have been repeatedly stuck with a bird bath following an argument.

Lake of Bellrope Lane, Wymondham, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm on September 20, this year.

He also admitted criminal damage on the same date.

Lake appeared over a link from Peterborough jail for sentence at Norwich Crown Court but Recorder Guy Ayers said that he wanted him to be represented at the hearing and also thought there should be a psychiatric report in the case.

Recorder Ayers said it was important Lake had the benefit of full legal advice.

He adjourned the case until December 4 to see how the case had progressed.

Sally Hobson, prosecuting, agreed that Lake should have legal representation.