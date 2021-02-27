News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man who attacked neighbour with bird bath tells court he has 'rage' inside

Christine Cunningham

Published: 7:00 AM February 27, 2021   
Adrian Lake from Wymondham admitted assaulting his neighbour - Credit: Archant

A man who admitted assaulting a neighbour with a bird bath told a court the public needed protection from his "rage and ugliness".

Adrian Lake, 60, had previously admitted wounding the neighbour, who was said to have been repeatedly struck with a bird bath following an argument on September 20, last year.

But at a hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, Lake admitted a more serious alternative charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on the same date.

Lake, of Bellrope Lane, Wymondham, who appeared over a link from Norwich prison, said that he wanted to represent himself and did not want anyone "gagging" him.

Lake told the court: "The intention is to protect other people from the rage and ugliness I know is what inside me."

Judge Stephen Holt ordered a psychiatric report and told Lake, who is of previous good character: "You have pleaded guilty to a very serious matter." 

He adjourned the case until April 30 and told Lake he should think very carefully about getting legal representation.


