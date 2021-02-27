Man who attacked neighbour with bird bath tells court he has 'rage' inside
- Credit: Archant
A man who admitted assaulting a neighbour with a bird bath told a court the public needed protection from his "rage and ugliness".
Adrian Lake, 60, had previously admitted wounding the neighbour, who was said to have been repeatedly struck with a bird bath following an argument on September 20, last year.
But at a hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, Lake admitted a more serious alternative charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on the same date.
Lake, of Bellrope Lane, Wymondham, who appeared over a link from Norwich prison, said that he wanted to represent himself and did not want anyone "gagging" him.
Lake told the court: "The intention is to protect other people from the rage and ugliness I know is what inside me."
Judge Stephen Holt ordered a psychiatric report and told Lake, who is of previous good character: "You have pleaded guilty to a very serious matter."
He adjourned the case until April 30 and told Lake he should think very carefully about getting legal representation.
