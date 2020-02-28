Man stole Christmas presents from back of car

A man who stole Christmas presents from the back of a car has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Adin Sieley, 22, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 26, where he was sentenced to eight months imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Sieley pleaded guilty to 11 counts of theft from a motor vehicle and 20 counts of interfering with a vehicle, committed in Swaffham, Ashill and North Pickenham in November and December 2019.

The court heard how overnight on November 10 and 11, Sieley tried a number of doors to cars in Swaffham, stealing property from vehicles which were insecure in Minnow Close, Salhouse Drive, Sutton Road, Hickling Close and Meadowsweet Road.

On November 26, just 15 days later, vehicles were targeted in Hillside, Houghton Lane and Church Lane at North Pickenham, with cash and Christmas presents stolen from one car which had been left unlocked on a private driveway.

The final series happened between December 26 and 27 in Ashill where vehicles parked in The Oakes, Fir Park, Watton Road and Acacia Avenue were targeted with property stolen.

Sieley was identified as a suspect through CCTV enquiries and arrested and later charged with 31 offences.

The defendant was also sentenced to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and pay £200 in compensation along with a drug rehabilitation order.

Police applied for a Criminal Behaviour Order which prohibits Sieley from deliberately touching or entering any unattended motor vehicle, any private driveway or private parking area in the Parish of Breckland.