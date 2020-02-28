Search

Advanced search

Man stole Christmas presents from back of car

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 February 2020

Adin Sieley, 22, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 26, where he was sentenced to eight months imprisonment, suspended for two years. Picture: Norfolk police

Adin Sieley, 22, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 26, where he was sentenced to eight months imprisonment, suspended for two years. Picture: Norfolk police

Archant

A man who stole Christmas presents from the back of a car has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Adin Sieley, 22, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 26, where he was sentenced to eight months imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Sieley pleaded guilty to 11 counts of theft from a motor vehicle and 20 counts of interfering with a vehicle, committed in Swaffham, Ashill and North Pickenham in November and December 2019.

The court heard how overnight on November 10 and 11, Sieley tried a number of doors to cars in Swaffham, stealing property from vehicles which were insecure in Minnow Close, Salhouse Drive, Sutton Road, Hickling Close and Meadowsweet Road.

You may also want to watch:

On November 26, just 15 days later, vehicles were targeted in Hillside, Houghton Lane and Church Lane at North Pickenham, with cash and Christmas presents stolen from one car which had been left unlocked on a private driveway.

The final series happened between December 26 and 27 in Ashill where vehicles parked in The Oakes, Fir Park, Watton Road and Acacia Avenue were targeted with property stolen.

Sieley was identified as a suspect through CCTV enquiries and arrested and later charged with 31 offences.

The defendant was also sentenced to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and pay £200 in compensation along with a drug rehabilitation order.

Police applied for a Criminal Behaviour Order which prohibits Sieley from deliberately touching or entering any unattended motor vehicle, any private driveway or private parking area in the Parish of Breckland.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

TV star to join lifesaving event at Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Alex Walkinshaw, who plays Fletch in Holby City, will be at the cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation session at Castle Quarter in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Accident Rescue Service. Picture: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Car fire enters second hours as five crews on scene

A car caught fire in a garage in Ovington near Thetford. Picture: Googlemaps

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Poorly Pumpkin’s plight sees more than £1,000 raised in 90 minutes to help him get back on his paws

Pumpkin the cat has been taken ill prompting fans and well-wishers to donate more than £1,000 in less than two hours. Picture: Jo Harding

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s vital 1-0 Premier League win against Leicester City

Emi Buendia was back in the starting line up for Norwich City against Leicester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Premier League win against Leicester City

Max Aarons savours Norwich City's winner against Leicester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Football fans warned of delays after A47 accident

A Vauxhall Corsa hit the central reservation when travelling east on the A47. Picture: Google

‘It was a surreal feeling’ - Lewis thrilled to score first league goal for City

Staying up?! Norwich City match-winner Jamal Lewis celebrates victory over Leicester at full-time at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The dream goes on as Walsh makes it 13 out of 13

Michael Walsh has now won all 13 of his fights Picture: Mark Hewlett

Man stole Christmas presents from back of car

Adin Sieley, 22, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 26, where he was sentenced to eight months imprisonment, suspended for two years. Picture: Norfolk police
Drive 24