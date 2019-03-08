Search

Advanced search

Driver three times drink-drive limit fled from scene of crash

PUBLISHED: 16:25 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 12 November 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A drink-driver has avoided jail after crashing into a vehicle and running off.

Adam Crosby, 55, of Peterson Road in Norwich, admitted to driving at more than three times the legal drink-drive limit on Earlham Road, Norwich, on October 25, when he failed to stop following a crash.

Crosby, who is unemployed, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on November 12 where he received a 12 week prison sentence suspended for a year.

He was also disqualified from driving for 28 months and ordered to pay £122.

Prosecuting, Robyn Khan said: "At 1.30am the defendant was involved in a road traffic collision with a vehicle on Caernarvon Road. He abandoned his vehicle 300 metres from the other vehicle in an intoxicated state."

You may also want to watch:

She added that after Crosby was arrested he initially denied being the driver but later admitted to it.

After being tested he had 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The court heard how Crosby, who has numerous physical and mental health issues, had been drinking in the city centre in two pubs before driving to his girlfriend's house.

Mitigating, Ryan Creek said: "He had gone to a pub having no intention of driving."

Mr Creek said Crosby, a father of four, was not addicted to alcohol and never usually took part in binge drinking.

He added the 55-year-old, who is having housing problems suffered with anxiety and depression and was receiving help from the wellbeing service.

The court heard how Crosby was too unwell to work and knew what he had done was wrong.

Most Read

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Thetford after somone had suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture: EAAA

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

The restaurants and cafés selling leftovers on the cheap to cut food waste

From left to right clockwise, the Apiary Cake and Coffee House in Harleston, Take That café in Norwich, Morrisons at Riverside in Norwich and Yo Sushi in Norwich. Photos: The Apiary Cake and Coffee House, Neil Didsbury, Bill Smith and Simon Parker

Man in his 70s dies in police custody

A 71-year-old man from Brandon has died after falling ill at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre. Picture: ARCHANT

Man airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called out to an incident near Lowestoft. Photo: EAAA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Thetford after somone had suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture: EAAA

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Do you know this man? Appeal after handbag stolen from bar

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a theft. Photo: Norfolk police

‘An attack on freedom of choice’ - Farmers slam UEA beef ban

Farmers have slammed the decision to ban beef from UEA campus - pictured is National Farmers' Union East Anglia Advisor Oliver Rubinstein Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NFU

Wind turbine contract creates up to 30 new jobs for Norfolk firm

Graham Hacon from the 3sun group. Picture: Archant

New £2m community hub with nursery, cafe and soft play gets green light

An artist's impression for the new look Jubilee Hall. Pic: YMCA.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists