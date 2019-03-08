Driver three times drink-drive limit fled from scene of crash

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A drink-driver has avoided jail after crashing into a vehicle and running off.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adam Crosby, 55, of Peterson Road in Norwich, admitted to driving at more than three times the legal drink-drive limit on Earlham Road, Norwich, on October 25, when he failed to stop following a crash.

Crosby, who is unemployed, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on November 12 where he received a 12 week prison sentence suspended for a year.

He was also disqualified from driving for 28 months and ordered to pay £122.

Prosecuting, Robyn Khan said: "At 1.30am the defendant was involved in a road traffic collision with a vehicle on Caernarvon Road. He abandoned his vehicle 300 metres from the other vehicle in an intoxicated state."

You may also want to watch:

She added that after Crosby was arrested he initially denied being the driver but later admitted to it.

After being tested he had 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The court heard how Crosby, who has numerous physical and mental health issues, had been drinking in the city centre in two pubs before driving to his girlfriend's house.

Mitigating, Ryan Creek said: "He had gone to a pub having no intention of driving."

Mr Creek said Crosby, a father of four, was not addicted to alcohol and never usually took part in binge drinking.

He added the 55-year-old, who is having housing problems suffered with anxiety and depression and was receiving help from the wellbeing service.

The court heard how Crosby was too unwell to work and knew what he had done was wrong.