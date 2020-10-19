Search

Advanced search

Man denies having a knife in Little Plumstead

PUBLISHED: 06:00 20 October 2020

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd.

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd.

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man who has denied having a kitchen knife in Little Plumstead, is due to go on trial at Norwich Crown Court next year.

Adam Crisp, 23, pleaded not guilty to having an article with a blade, a kitchen knife, on September 19, this year, at Little Plumstead.

Crisp, of Bailey Road, North Walsham, is due to go on trial for the offence on February 24, next year.

Harry O’Sullivan, prosecuting, said that the trial is expected to last two days.

Laura Kenyon appeared for Crisp at the hearing.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned the case and further remanded Crisp into custody.

She told him to be patient about preparations for his trial as Covid-19 restrictions made it more difficult for lawyers dealing with cases because of the current rules in place.

Crisp was charged after he was stopped by police on Saturday, September 19.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farke opens up on special relationship with Cantwell

Todd Cantwell is available after a minor injury for Birmingham City's visit to Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Second wave Covid cases rise to new high in Norwich, figures show

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norwich has risen to a new high with a case in every 1,000 people, the latest figures have revealed. Picture: PA Images

Man denies having a knife in Little Plumstead

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd.

Revealed: 6,500 Norfolk homes and businesses could get hyperfast broadband

Nicki Thurgar lives with her son, Alex, and daughter, Charlotte, in Kenninghall, one of 18 Norfolk villages to sign up for hyperfast speeds provided by County Broadband. Picture: Nicki Thurgar

Student party £10,000 coronavirus fines - too harsh or necessary deterrent?

Protester is arrested by police during a demonstration in Norwich against coronavirus restrictions for which a woman was later fined £10,000. Picture: Sonya Duncan