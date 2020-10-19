Man denies having a knife in Little Plumstead

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd. copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man who has denied having a kitchen knife in Little Plumstead, is due to go on trial at Norwich Crown Court next year.

Adam Crisp, 23, pleaded not guilty to having an article with a blade, a kitchen knife, on September 19, this year, at Little Plumstead.

Crisp, of Bailey Road, North Walsham, is due to go on trial for the offence on February 24, next year.

Harry O’Sullivan, prosecuting, said that the trial is expected to last two days.

Laura Kenyon appeared for Crisp at the hearing.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned the case and further remanded Crisp into custody.

She told him to be patient about preparations for his trial as Covid-19 restrictions made it more difficult for lawyers dealing with cases because of the current rules in place.

Crisp was charged after he was stopped by police on Saturday, September 19.