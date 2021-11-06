Drink-driver was stopped by police on wrong side of busy road

The A148 at Hillington is closed after a man was killed in a crash. - Credit: Google

A man driving on the wrong side of a busy road was more than three times the drink-drive limit, a court heard.

Adam Clayton, 38, was seen by police on the A148 at Hillington, near King's Lynn, at around 9pm on October 2.

He was pulled over and failed a roadside breath test.

In custody he blew 118 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

Appearing before Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Clayton pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

The hearing was told he had no previous convictions and held a clean driving licence.

Solicitor Richard Berman, mitigating, said: “He’d been working very hard and had been out with friends. He was also mourning the loss of his grandfather and he’s made it plain to me that he made a poor decision."

Clayton, of Mill Field Close, East Rudham, was disqualified from driving for 25 months, which can be reduced by completing a rehabilitation course.

He was also given a 12-month community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work and told to pay £200 in costs and victim surcharge.